By Laura Kemp • 16 March 2022 • 21:08

The Manfreds will be walking down the street to Benidorm Palace

The iconic band The Manfreds will be performing all of their hits, including Do Wah Diddy, at the incredible Benidorm Palace on April 24 in a show that promises to transport you back to the 60s.

Considered one of the finest and most respected bands from that era, original Manfred Mann members Paul Jones, Mike Hugg and Tom McGuinness, and former member Mike d’Abo are joined by Rob Townsend on drums, Marcus Cliffe on bass and Simon Currie on saxophone and flute, as the latest line-up of the group performing at Benidorm Palace.

Having previously performed at Benidorm Palace in 2020, the Euro Weekly News caught up with frontman Mike D’Abo to find out all about the exciting upcoming show.

Mike, now based in Stroud in Gloucester, UK, said: “We played at Benidorm Palace in 2020 and it was a great show with a nice turnout. We remember walking up to the impressive Benidorm Palace and we are looking forward to playing there again.”

“As many Brits know our previous hits, we are looking forward to performing them again in front of the crowd.”

The members still perform in various bands and Mike said: “Music today is so different, there are so many various mediums to reach people, but we are still performing and enjoying it and we are still out there on the scene.”

Flying out just before the big event, Mike said: “We are greatly looking forward to seeing all of our fans in sunny Spain. If you remember the 60s you’ll be delighted to know you’ll hear all of the hits from The Manfreds. We look forward to seeing you and we hope the sun is shining from now until then!”

The event promises to be full of hits and instantly recognisable songs from the 60s with The Roller Maniacs as the supporting act, a tribute band to the Bay City Rollers, and the typical glitz, glamour and entertainment Benidorm Palace is famous for.

Doors open at 7pm and the show kicks off at 8:30pm, tickets can be purchased now at the Benidorm Palace Box Office for €30. Food is also available for an additional €8.

For more information or to book tickets go to www.benidormpalace.com or call 965 851 660.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.