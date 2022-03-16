The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus ‘injured while filming’

By Alex Glenn • 16 March 2022 • 10:15

Credit: Instagram

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has been ‘injured while filming.’ Fans have wished him well.

Norman Reedus is loved by fans for his role as Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead. According to reports, the star has been ‘injured while filming’.

Fandemic Tour took to Instagram to announce the news. He had been set to appear at the comic convention in March.

Taking to Instagram Fandemic Tour said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances Nick Carter had to postpone due to scheduling conflicts, and Norman Reedus had to postpone due to an accident while filming.

“We are sending all of our thoughts and positive energy to Norman Reedus. Everyone in our amazing community knows how much he loves his fans, and he wants you to know how terrible he feels about the situation.

“However, we all want him to do what is best for his health. Let’s send him all of our well-wishes and hope for a speedy recovery.”

According to The Metro, fans wished him well. One said: “I hope you recover soon, all our support with you, we love you.”

Another person posted and said: “I really hope Norman recovers, I’m sending him all the good energies in the world.”

