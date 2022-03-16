By Chris King • 16 March 2022 • 0:34

Transport protest intensifies in Malaga. image: Twitter - SocialDrive

The national transport protest intensifies in Malaga but without any reports of incidents

Today, Tuesday, March 15, was the second day of transport strikes called in protest at rising fuel costs, by the Platform in Defence of the National and International Freight Transport Sector. This morning, a group picketed at the door of the Merchandise Transport Centre (CTM) making it difficult for trucks to enter and exit.

The protests of the carriers intensified during the day, and there were some moments of tension reported. However, even with this tension in the air, police intervention has not been necessary.

Several of the demonstrators decided to drive their lorries and delivery vans slowly for two kilometres on the A-357 during the afternoon. They travelled from the CTM to the motorway entrance into the centre of Malaga. This action caused retentions in all that section, even reaching the Main Alameda.

Sources from the Traffic Management Centre indicated that, after going around the Alameda, the convoy left the Avenida de Andalucia, and headed back towards the motorway. This time though they did not cause any tailbacks as they were more spread out, although they continued with the non-stop sounding of their horns.

These two actions were the most significant during the day, and other nerve centres of transport in Malaga reported having a quiet day without incidence. These included places such as Mercamalaga, the port of Malaga, and the industrial estates.

The protest, called by the national platform, has not been supported by the large employers in the sector. Francisco Fernandez, secretary-general of the Andalucian Federation of Transport (Fatrans), explained that the National Committee for Road Transport will meet with Raquel Sanchez, the Minister of Transport, tomorrow, Wednesday, at midday.

On the table is the request of the sector that the Government make tax credits that allow transport companies to mitigate the sharp increase in the price of fuel. This commodity has risen by 30 per cent in just a few weeks, hindering the economic viability of companies. Depending on the result, the big employers will see if they also need to organise protest measures or not, as reported by malagahoy.es.

Transportistas colapsan el tráfico 📹 Avenida blas infante, Málaga#HuelgaTransporte pic.twitter.com/dv3NTIjEnS — SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) March 15, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.