Trump’s billionaire pal Johnson offers billions for Chelsea

By Alex Glenn • 16 March 2022 • 8:48

Ralph Heimans, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Trump’s billionaire pal Woody Johnson offers £2billion for Chelsea FC. Johnson is the heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune.

Johnson has made a last-minute bid for the football club. The sale could be complicated due to sanctions placed on Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Until last year Johnson was the US ambassador to the UK. He has made a bid that is lower than Saudi Media Group’s current bid, but he believes that he could win out. Johnson has extensive links in the UK which may help him with his bid.

Speaking to The Sun a source said: “What Chelsea need right now is longevity and stability when it comes to a new owner. Woody and his team think they can provide that.

“He’s run the Jets successfully and knows a huge amount about the sports industry. And he’s spent the last four years in London and knows it well.”

The source went on to add: “Woody knows running a sports club means you must have deep pockets, and big commercial deals help with that.

“It also means Chelsea can continue to compete at the top of the game and dominate the transfer market.”

