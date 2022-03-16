WATCH: Tsunami advisory warning triggered after HUGE earthquake registered in Japan

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 March 2022 • 16:50

A Tsunami advisory warning has been triggered in Japan after a HUGE earthquake was registered in Fukushima.

The 7.3 magnitude quake struck at 23:36 local time (14:36 GMT) on Thursday, March 17, at a depth of 60 kilometres, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), which has warned of a possible tsunami in the most affected area of up to one metre high.

The quake was preceded by another quake of a lot less intensity.

The JMA issued a tsunami advisory for up to a meter (3-foot) sea surge in parts of Miyagi and Namie, small towns in Fukushima Prefecture.

NHK national television said the tsunami might have reached some areas already, although various reports on social media claim this has not been the case.

Public broadcaster NHK also said the tremor was as high as a 6-plus on the Japanese shaking intensity scale in some areas, too strong for people to stand. Videos shared on Twitter show the power of the earthquake.

The magnitude of the earthquake was corroborated by the USGS, which also registered it as 7.3, though the EMSC said it was 7.4.

The JMA advised residents to stay away from the coast, writing in a tweet: “Keep away from dangerous areas … with strong shaking.”

Some users on Twitter shared messages of support for Japanese people.

“Prayers for Japan,” one person wrote.

Another person said: “2022 needs to slow down.”

🇯🇵⚡️Se emite alerta de Tsunami para Japón tras el fuerte terremoto en Fukushima…. Informes preliminares: 7.3 grados 🇯🇵⚡️Tsunami alert is issued for Japan after the strong earthquake in Fukushima…. Preliminary reports: 7.3 degrees pic.twitter.com/0W2PRvWKfS — astianmi (@astianmi) March 16, 2022

Tremors, power outages and flashes in the sky have also reached as far as Toyko, the capital of Japan.

🇯🇵| Tokio, capital de Japón sacudida por el terremoto en Fukushima. Se ha emitido una alerta de tsunami. 🇯🇵| Tokyo, the capital of Japan shaken by the earthquake in Fukushima. A tsunami warning has been issued. pic.twitter.com/AJoXpnMJGE — astianmi (@astianmi) March 16, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you when more information is made available.

