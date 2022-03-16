Ukraine Conflict: 20,000 flee Mariupol in biggest evacuation yet

By Alex Glenn • 16 March 2022 • 7:46

Mrpl.travel, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Ukraine Conflict: 20,000 people flee Mariupol in biggest evacuation yet of the besieged port city. Thousands of vehicles fled the city and headed towards Zaporizhzhia.

Russia has stepped up its attacks on Kyiv while Ukrainian and Russian representatives carry out talks.

The talks are said to have become “more constructive”, according to Sky News.

The senior adviser for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the negotiation process is vicious. He commented: “There are fundamental contradictions. But there is certainly room for compromise. During the break, work in subgroups will be continued.”

So far more than 3 million people have fled the war-torn country. In Kyiv, a curfew has been put in place by Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Residents are to stay inside unless they have special permission to outside during the curfew. The only exception to the curfew is to head to bomb shelters according to the mayor.

The mayor added: “The capital is the heart of Ukraine, and it will be defended. Kyiv, which is currently the symbol and forward operating base of Europe’s freedom and security, will not be given up by us.”

On Tuesday morning airstrikes hit Kyiv killing five people according to President Zelenskyy.

Speaking to Sky News Klitschko commented that residents: “don’t want to leave, (they) want to defend our city.

He went on to add: “They’re really upset about what Russian soldiers are doing to civilians.”

