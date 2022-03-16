Ukraine must accept it will never join NATO says Zelenskyy

By Chris King • 16 March 2022 • 3:27

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country must accept that it will never be a part of NATO



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a statement on Tuesday, March 14, that will surely make Vladimir Putin‘s ears prick up. On the 20th day of conflict with Russia, Mr Zelenskyy said his country must accept that it will never become a NATO member.

One of the Russian leader’s demands was known to be that Ukraine should never be a part of NATO, so this comment by Zelenskyy could well help towards smoothing a path to a peace deal. It is believed that the talks that were postponed on Monday 14 are scheduled to take place later today, Wednesday 16.

While making no clear commitment, the President stated that ‘Ukraine is not a member of NATO’, and that, ‘we have heard for years that the doors were open, but we also heard that we could not join. It’s a truth, and it must be recognised’.

Moscow and Kyiv have been continuing video calls daily it is believed

Even though the face-to-face talks stalled for whatever reason on Monday, they have still continued on a daily basis via video calls. It appears from reports of the weekend’s talks, that the Russians have softened their demands slightly, although their military has continued its constant bombardment of Ukrainian cities.

Zelenskyy has become increasingly more frustrated at the refusal of western allies to enforce a ‘no-fly zone’ over his country. This led him to comment that the reaction ‘allowed us to see who our true friends are these past 20 days’.

‘Can you imagine calling other friendly nations, and asking them ‘please close the sky, close the airspace, stop the bombing’. And in turn, they express their deep concerns about the situation”, said Zelensky while speaking to the Canadian Parliament. ‘We talk to our partners and they say ‘please hold on a little longer’, he added, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

