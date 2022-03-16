Woman and two children found dead in burnt-out car

By Alex Glenn • 16 March 2022 • 8:11

A woman and two children were found dead in a burnt-out car in Australia.

According to detectives, the burnt-out car was discovered in Australia’s Perth on Monday, March 14. Western Australia police confirmed that a 40-year-old woman along with two children aged 10 years old and eight years old were discovered in the vehicle in Coogee.

The police are not looking for any of the suspects in connection with the fire that killed the family. All the people in the car are thought to be from the same household.

The police are carrying out ongoing investigations. Detective-Inspector Quentin Flatman commented: “Three parties have died in the rear of a car by a fire that has been started by one of those parties,

“There is no need for anyone to be concerned within the community as to any other person being at large.”

The father of the children had been in the United States on a planned trip. He has been notified of the shocking deaths.

Flatman stated: “He’s quite shocked and is looking for answers himself.”

Members of the public and relatives were spoken to by police and the burnt-out Honda Jazz was inspected by a forensic team, according to The Guardian.

The Detective went on to add: “There is no rationale as to why this has occurred,

“All of us want answers.

“Any untimely death is tragic but more so when there’s children involved.

“From this point, our role is to make sure no stone’s left unturned.”

