By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 March 2022 • 20:55

World’s first portable electric vehicle battery pack Source: ZipCharge Go

A UK company has launched what it believes is a world first, a portable electric vehicle battery pack that will allow you to recharge wherever you are. Essentially a spare battery in a suitcase, the battery pack will fit in the average car’s boot for use when needed.

The ZipCharge Go, which will be available for delivery early 2023, was designed like a rolling suitcase and is intended to both provide a backup when a charging point is not available and for those who have no charging point in their home or building.

According to research conducted in the UK more than a third of the population wouldn’t consider an electric vehicle because of the charging issue, whilst others cite the limited distance as an issue.

The unit uses state of the art bi-directional charging that allows the battery to be fully charged within one hour, and an extra 20 to 40 miles (32 to 65 kilometres) distance. Whilst the amount does not sound a lot it can be the difference between being stuck or making it to the next charging point, bearing in mind that the unit will in effect provide around 10 to 15 percent more distance than what the cars are currently capable of.

The effectiveness of the unit is expected to improve as technology advances, with much greater distances expected before long. Fellow co-founder Richie Sibal has more than forty years of experiences working in the EV departments for automobile companies like Jaguar Land Rover, Lotus, and McLaren.

ZipCharge co-founder Jonathan Carrier said: “Since our launch at COP26 in November last year, ZipCharge has received an unprecedented level of interest from potential customers around the world.

“They immediately see the benefit of the Go portable charger to deliver low cost, convenient charging anywhere they park.

“We are committed to launching a truly ground-breaking product in the Go, one that meets the needs of a range of customer groups, and how they would like to use the Go,” Carrier says. “This includes private individuals, fleets and end-destinations, such as hotels, retail complexes, supermarkets and leisure activities – all locations where the ZipCharge Go can provide flexible, convenient and low-cost charging for everyone, anywhere they park.”

ZipCharge Go will be operated by a mobile app that will allow users to track battery status, meaning that it can be monitored remotely.

To make the portable electric vehicle battery pack more affordable it is understood that the company intends to lease them to users for around £49 (60 euros) per month.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.