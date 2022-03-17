Alfaz attracts new businesses with lower licence fees

By Linda Hall • 17 March 2022 • 16:00

ALFAZ: Town hall attracts new businesses with lower taxes Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ANYONE opening a new business in Alfaz will save 50 per cent on licence fees, thanks to the local government’s new fiscal measures.

The reduction will be in place throughout 2022, announced town hall spokesman Toni Such.

“We are confident that this will help to create and establish businesses inside the municipality,” Such said.

In 2019, the town hall earned €106,000 through licences for new businesses. This fell to €53,000 in 2020 when the town hall processed 95 new licences, rising slightly to €56,000 in 2021.

“That demonstrates significant savings to business-owners and the self-employed who have embarked on new ventures in our municipality,” the spokesman said. “And this is exactly what we intend.”

The reduction follows the town hall’s decision to waive the municipal tax on the hospitality sector’s terrace tables during the two low-season quarters of the year, Such continued.

“All of these modifications are aimed at reactivating the local economy and help those opening businesses here,” he said.