Alfaz attracts new businesses with lower licence fees

By Linda Hall • 17 March 2022 • 16:00
ALFAZ: Town hall attracts new businesses with lower taxes
Photo credit: Alfaz town hall
ANYONE opening a new business in Alfaz will save 50 per cent on licence fees, thanks to the local government’s new fiscal measures.
The reduction will be in place throughout 2022, announced town hall spokesman Toni Such.
“We are confident that this will help to create and establish businesses inside the municipality,” Such said.
In 2019, the town hall earned €106,000 through licences for new businesses. This fell to €53,000 in 2020 when the town hall processed 95 new licences, rising slightly to €56,000 in 2021.
“That demonstrates significant savings to business-owners and the self-employed who have embarked on new ventures in our municipality,” the spokesman said. “And this is exactly what we intend.”
The reduction follows the town hall’s decision to waive the municipal tax on the hospitality sector’s terrace tables during the two low-season quarters of the year, Such continued.
“All of these modifications are aimed at reactivating the local economy and help those opening businesses here,” he said.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
