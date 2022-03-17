Alfaz station is on the right track following makeover

By Linda Hall • 17 March 2022 • 16:48

SAFELY EQUIPPED: Track at Alfaz is equipped with Automatic Train Protection Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ station’s €1.2 million makeover has now concluded.

The approach road and car park were also asphalted and signposted at the end of last month as the town hall progresses with its plans to improve communications throughout the municipality.

Even more important, the track is now equipped with the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) safety system, Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques said, as he visited the station accompanied by Urban Development councillor Toni Such..

This system continually checks that the train’s speed is compatible with the speed permitted by signalling and includes an automatic stop at a signal by activating an emergency brake if necessary.

Once the entire line between Benidorm and Denia becomes operative once more, the new system- which has been installed throughout Line 9 – will allow regional rail operator Ferrocarriles de la Generalitat (FGV) to increase the frequency of trains on the narrow-gauge railway, Arques said.