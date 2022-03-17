Alfaz station is on the right track following makeover

By Linda Hall • 17 March 2022 • 16:48
SAFELY EQUIPPED: Track at Alfaz is equipped with Automatic Train Protection
Photo credit: Alfaz town hall
ALFAZ station’s €1.2 million makeover has now concluded.
The approach road and car park were also asphalted and signposted at the end of last month as the town hall progresses with its plans to improve communications throughout the municipality.
Even more important, the track is now equipped with the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) safety system, Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques said, as he visited the station accompanied by Urban Development councillor Toni Such..
This system continually checks that the train’s speed is compatible with the speed permitted by signalling and includes an automatic stop at a signal by activating an emergency brake if necessary.
Once the entire line between Benidorm and Denia becomes operative once more, the new system- which has been installed throughout Line 9 – will allow regional rail operator Ferrocarriles de la Generalitat (FGV) to increase the frequency of trains on the narrow-gauge railway, Arques said.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
