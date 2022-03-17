Altea-Bundoran exchange programme

By Linda Hall • 17 March 2022 • 13:58
STUDENT VISITS: The Altea delegation with their Bundoran hosts
Caption: Altea town hall
PUPILS Altea’s Bellaguarda high school could soon be exchanging visits with Maghhene College in Bundoran (Ireland).
Education councillor Vicenta Perez recently visited Bundoran to discuss the future agreement. As well as going into travel and accommodation arrangements, schoolwork and other aspects of the future student exchange programme, the Altea delegation also examined opportunities for more immediate cooperation.
This would include previous exchange visits between families, enabling participants to get to know each and improve their knowledge of the host country’s language.
She was very satisfied with the outcome of the meeting and the relation between both schools, which would assist the Altea pupils with their proficiency in English, Perez said.
“This is so important for their educational development and professional future,” the councillor added.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
