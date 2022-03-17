Altea-Bundoran exchange programme

By Linda Hall • 17 March 2022 • 13:58

STUDENT VISITS: The Altea delegation with their Bundoran hosts Caption: Altea town hall

PUPILS Altea’s Bellaguarda high school could soon be exchanging visits with Maghhene College in Bundoran (Ireland).

Education councillor Vicenta Perez recently visited Bundoran to discuss the future agreement. As well as going into travel and accommodation arrangements, schoolwork and other aspects of the future student exchange programme, the Altea delegation also examined opportunities for more immediate cooperation.

This would include previous exchange visits between families, enabling participants to get to know each and improve their knowledge of the host country’s language.

She was very satisfied with the outcome of the meeting and the relation between both schools, which would assist the Altea pupils with their proficiency in English, Perez said.

“This is so important for their educational development and professional future,” the councillor added.