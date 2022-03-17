By Alex Glenn • 17 March 2022 • 14:08

Credit: National Police

Blind dog rescued from Alicante fire. Three dogs had been caught in a fire and had been covered by ash.

The shocking incident happened on Monday, March 14, in the centre of Alicante. The fire had broken out in an electrical panel at a home.

Officers from the National Police were alerted to the fire after neighbours noticed plumes of smoke coming from a house. Officers from the local Citizen Security Brigade quickly swung into action. When they reach the house they noticed black smoke was coming from the windows. The officers were unsure if there were any people inside.

When the officers approached the house they heard dogs barking inside. They thought that along with multiple dogs someone could be in danger. The officers broke into the house and discovered an electrical panel that was emitting huge amounts of smoke.

The officers quickly searched all the rooms to ensure that no people were present. They soon found three dogs who were suffering from smoke inhalation and showing signs of asphyxiation. The dogs were said to have been covered in ash.

One of the dogs that had been trapped in the fire was completely blind. The officers rescued the animals and ensured they were given medical treatment. They have now been placed in a shelter for the time being.

