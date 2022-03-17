Bombed Mariupol theatre had ‘children’ written on ground outside

By Alex Glenn • 17 March 2022 • 13:15

Credit: Twitter Ukraine government organization

Bombed Mariupol theatre had ‘children’ written on the ground outside. Satellite images taken days before the bombing showed giant writing in Russian on the floor outside the building.

More than a thousand people had been sheltering in the Maripol theatre that was bombed in a Russian attack. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed at his nightly address that the death toll is still unknown. The theatre had been sheltering children among the people who were taking refuge there.

According to foreign officials, civilians had been buried under the rubble. The shocking attack took place on Wednesday, March 16. The continuing onslaught from Russian forces means that it has not yet been possible to assess how many people are injured.

According to Sky News, satellite images of the Maripol theatre had been released days before the attack. Outside the theatre “children” had been written on the floor in Russian. The writing was enormous and clearly visible from the sky. It is thought that this had been done to deter a Russian attack.

Buried under the rubble

Maripol also saw its municipal swimming pool bombed in Russian airstrikes. The complex had been sheltering women and children along with other civilians.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional administration took to Telegram and said: “Now there are pregnant women and women with children under the rubble there.”

President Zelenskyy commented: “Russian aircraft purposefully dropped a huge bomb on the drama theatre in the city centre.”

He went on to add: “Hundreds of people were hiding from the shelling there… The building was destroyed. The death toll is still unknown.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.