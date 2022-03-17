Brits are back on Alicante province’s Costa Blanca

By Linda Hall • 17 March 2022 • 19:37
CALLE GAMBO: One of Benidorm’s most-frequented shopping streets before the pandemic hit
Photo credit: Brett Hodnett
BRITISH tourists currently account for 50 per cent of those visiting the Costa Blanca.
This good news for local businesses coincided with the UK government’s decision to lift all of its remaining travel restrictions, reopening the door to pre-pandemic occupancy figures.
More flights are arriving from UK airports each day, with 185 scheduled for March 18, 19 and 20 and increasing to 207 over the weekend of March 25, 26 and 27 .
If tourism figures are looking good as spring begins, they promise to be better still during Alicante-Elche airport’s high season, which begins in April and finishes in late October.
Airlines have told airport operator Aena that they foresee a total of 12.3 million passengers during this period, 4 per cent more than the record-breaking summer of 2019.
National tourism is expected to increase by 28 per cent to 1.7 million passengers, while the number of international visitors will rise to 10.6 million, a 2 per cent increase.
Experts quoted in the Spanish media had already predicted that tourism’s recovery would be v-shaped, nosediving rapidly but soaring back with equal rapidity.
The first two weeks of March have already proved them right, with Alicante province’s hotel bookings rising by 200 per cent during this time, the same experts said.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.