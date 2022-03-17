Dealing with spring allergies

By Tamsin Brown • 17 March 2022 • 14:29

Greg Hume, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Although spring allergies can be extremely unpleasant, there are some ways to lessen symptoms.

Spring is finally here. For many people, this does not just mean better weather and longer days, but pollen allergies that can significantly affect their day-to-day lives. Symptoms may include a runny nose, constant sneezing, itchy eyes and wheezing.

Luckily, there are several tips and tricks that can help to reduce the unpleasant symptoms of spring allergies. Here are a few of them:

Identify the type of pollen that is affecting you so that you can try and avoid it. There are as many types of pollen as there are plants. Watch what you eat. Some foods have an effect on pollen allergy sufferers. For example, an allergy to birch pollen is associated with raw apples, peaches, pears and cherries. Drink plenty of water. It is essential to stay well-hydrated as you are constantly losing fluids. Be aware of the times when the pollen count is highest and ventilate the house when it is lower, usually just before dawn or in the late afternoon. There are some plants that can help to purify the air and remove pollutants. If you are not allergic, you can buy areca palms, ferns, date palms, ivy, peace lilies, spider plants and dracaenas. Use a mask outdoors. Take a shower when you get home and avoid rubbing your eyes, as there may be pollen on your eyelashes and eyebrows.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.