Dealing with spring allergies

By Tamsin Brown • 17 March 2022 • 14:29
Greg Hume, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Although spring allergies can be extremely unpleasant, there are some ways to lessen symptoms.
Spring is finally here. For many people, this does not just mean better weather and longer days, but pollen allergies that can significantly affect their day-to-day lives. Symptoms may include a runny nose, constant sneezing, itchy eyes and wheezing.
Luckily, there are several tips and tricks that can help to reduce the unpleasant symptoms of spring allergies. Here are a few of them:
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.