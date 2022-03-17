By Chris King • 17 March 2022 • 19:49

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace receives call from impostor posing as Ukrainian PM. image: www,gov.uk

An impostor posing as the Ukrainian PM managed to get his call through to Ben Wallace



An inquiry has been launched today, Thursday, March 17, after an impostor managed to get his call through to British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. The fake caller was pretending to be the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Exactly how this caller even got through to the government’s defence secretary raises many questions about British security.

Mr Wallace took to Twitter to announce the incident, “Today an attempt was made by an imposter claiming to be Ukrainian PM to speak with me. He posed several misleading questions and after becoming suspicious I terminated the call”, he wrote.

Adding, “No amount of Russian disinformation, distortion and dirty tricks can distract from Russia’s human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukraine. A desperate attempt”.

Given Mr Wallace’s veiled suggestion that Russian forces were responsible for the call, the fact that the call was allowed to take place is a worry in itself.

This comes on the day that the Defence Secretary unveiled plans for the UK to send a Sky Sabre missile system and around 100 troops to Poland, in order to “protect her airspace”, as reported by news.upday.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.