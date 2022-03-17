Experience Miracles at Pastor Chris’ Healing Streams Live Healing Services Event

By EWN • 17 March 2022 • 13:39

The Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome run from Friday, March 18th to Sunday, March 20th.

Get ready to experience miracles with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome as we count down to the first session of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services of the year.

This year’s first Healing Streams Live Healing Services session with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is just around the corner.

From Friday, March 18th to Sunday, March 20th, he and the Healing School run the healing program, which will be aired on all LoveWorld tv channels and digital platforms daily at 6 PM GMT+1.

Register now for the free online Healing Streams Live Healing Services program and join in the communal atmosphere for miracles.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is the founder of the Christ Embassy church, which has multiple subsidiaries under its wings.

The Healing School, which holds multiple healing events a year, is one of them.



It is an organization that brings hope to the hopeless and healing to the sick.

You can partake and experience healing and restoration with the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome this weekend.

The services are set to minister healing to several sick people around the world no matter their location.



Through this program, many are expected to encounter the healing ministry of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. The sick, oppressed, depressed and afflicted will be healed and set free from their pain during the program, according to the Healing School.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome offers free healing at Healing Streams

The healing ministry of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the Healing School, delivers divine healing to the nations. Each year the Healing School hosts healing sessions in different locations around the world where global participants receive a manifestation of miracles and blessings.

Last year’s Healing Streams Live Healing Services sessions with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome were designed by ministers of the gospel to cater to the mass audience around the world which was restricted from traveling due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is once again offering a free online and televised program that will bring divine healing to everyone requiring healing for his or her body.

This applies to anyone who is suffering, afflicted and looking for new hope and restored comfort in their lives.

According to the Healing School, this special event expresses God’s love, the compassion of Jesus and the healing power through Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. Pastor Chris: “Put your hands where you need a miracle”

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome told his global congregation at the March 2021 Healings Streams Live Healing Services session, “You know that the spirit of God is with us. Blessing, strengthening, healing. Wherever you are right now, when you pray, put your hand over that area where the sickness has been. Just put your hand over it. Put your hands in the place where you need a miracle.”

By doing this, healing is now available to anyone anywhere, as people can receive healing from the comfort of their homes.

Multiple people have already done this at previous healing session held by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. Even more are expected to be able to share testimonies of healing after the event held from Friday, March 18th to Sunday, March 20th.

The miracles of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome still increase as they gather momentum as witnessed by the various testimonies recorded in the past.

The previous editions of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services were distinctively phenomenal, with healing miracles, salvation and several inspiring testimonies.

Months after each event, testimonies continued to pour in on the echoing impact of the services in the lives of thousands around the world.