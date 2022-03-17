Fireball Horror: ‘British pilot’ dies in military jet crash

By Alex Glenn • 17 March 2022 • 8:52

Fireball Horror: ‘British pilot’ dies in a military jet crash in the Italian mountains north of Lake Como.

The horrifying crash that happened near the town of Colico in Lombardy, Italy has left the pilot dead, who is reportedly British. The Italian co-pilot is said to be in a serious condition after the incident. The crash occurred on Wednesday, March 16 at around 12pm.

The M-346 trainer aircraft crashed as it was “conducting tests for the Italian Armed Forces”.

As reported by The Daily Mail, both the pilots were able to eject from the plane before the crash took place. The emergency services recovered the “British” pilot’s body during the afternoon, according to La Repubblica. The Italian co-pilot is in a serious condition and has been transferred to a Milan hospital. The co-pilot is said to be suffering from a “serious facial trauma.”

The crash has been described by witnesses as a “fireball.”

The maker of the plane, Leonardo, have expressed their condolences to the pilot. The company commented: “This morning, at approximately 12:00pm, an M-346 aircraft crashed in the area above Colico (Monte Legnone) near Como in Northern Italy.

“Emergency vehicles are now operating in the area and Leonardo, as per its established practice, has immediately activated an internal investigation committee. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

“Unfortunately, the rescue teams arriving at the site of the accident ascertained the loss of one of the two pilots. Leonardo expresses its most heartfelt condolences.

“Leonardo reserves the right to provide further updates on the event in the next few hours.”

