Generalitat agreement with Ukraine consulate helps to cut red tape

By Linda Hall • 17 March 2022 • 12:54
COLLABORATION AGREEMENT: Pablo Gil and Ximo Puig will work together to register Ukrainian arrivals
Photo credit: GVA.es
THE Generalitat and the Ukraine consulate are cooperating on a permanent basis to register Ukrainians arriving in the Valencian Community.
The regional government will do everything possible to expedite the process, regional president Ximo Puig said.
Following his March 16 meeting with Ukraine’s honorary consul Pablo Gil, Puig explained that consular registration was important for providing access to essential services including health and education as well as employment opportunities..
“Many resources are available but we need to have this connection and a powerful network to ensure that these reach the Ukrainian amilies,” Puig said.
The Generalitat would continue to attend all of Ukrainians arriving in the Valencian Community, he added, while stressing the consulate’s “enormous efforts.”
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.