Generalitat agreement with Ukraine consulate helps to cut red tape

By Linda Hall • 17 March 2022 • 12:54

COLLABORATION AGREEMENT: Pablo Gil and Ximo Puig will work together to register Ukrainian arrivals Photo credit: GVA.es

THE Generalitat and the Ukraine consulate are cooperating on a permanent basis to register Ukrainians arriving in the Valencian Community.

The regional government will do everything possible to expedite the process, regional president Ximo Puig said.

Following his March 16 meeting with Ukraine’s honorary consul Pablo Gil, Puig explained that consular registration was important for providing access to essential services including health and education as well as employment opportunities..

“Many resources are available but we need to have this connection and a powerful network to ensure that these reach the Ukrainian amilies,” Puig said.

The Generalitat would continue to attend all of Ukrainians arriving in the Valencian Community, he added, while stressing the consulate’s “enormous efforts.”