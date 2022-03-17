By Matthew Roscoe • 17 March 2022 • 10:53

Credit: Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Killer disease warning for those who have had Covid.

SCIENTISTS have issued a warning to those who have had Covid, stating that the virus may be linked to an increase of another killer disease.

Doctors at Heinrich Heine University in Germany have said that people who have caught “the bug”, as The Sun described it, are 28 per cent more likely than average to develop type 2 diabetes.

Professor Wolfgang Rathmann said: “Covid infection may lead to diabetes by upregulation of the immune system.

“Patients may have been at risk for developing diabetes due to having obesity or pre-diabetes, and the stress Covid-19 put on their bodies speeded it up.”

A study from the university showed that of 35,865 people who tested positive for Covid, the risk of developing type 2 diabetes was 28 per cent higher than in people who never had the virus.

Dr Faye Riley, of Diabetes UK, said: “This study, and others, hint that coronavirus could be triggering type 2 diabetes.

“But it’s not yet clear if the virus is causing new cases of type 2 diabetes, bringing undiagnosed cases to light, or temporarily driving up blood sugar levels.”

Diabetes affects around five million people in the UK which means the body cannot properly process sugar or carbs from food, as per the Sun.

While UK government figures show that around 42 million people have suffered from Covid infections in England.

Although common, type 2 diabetes is linked to a higher risk of strokes, heart disease and cancer.

In fact, another side effect of catching Covid has recently been reported heavily in the media.

A rise in blood clots has been linked to Covid, and also the vaccine used to treat the virus, with prominent celebrities such as 25-year-old Hailey Bieber, 23-year-old American world number two golfer Nelly Korda, American football coach Deion Sanders and Hollywood megastar Samuel L Jackson, all experiencing clots recently.

