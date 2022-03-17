Lorry drivers’ fuel protest grinds Malaga to a halt

By Alex Glenn • 17 March 2022 • 15:58

Lorry drivers’ fuel price protest nearly grinds Malaga to a halt. Malaga city was severely hit by protesting lorry drivers on Thursday, March 17.

The lorry drivers were protesting against rising fuel prices. The protest began early on Thursday and travelled along the A-7 from Estepona. As soon as the protest started traffic began to build up and roads started to be blocked.

As the protest continued the traffic issues got worse. Streets adjacent to the protest route were soon heavily congested too.

The city centre protest had reportedly not been communicated to the relevant authorities. This means that the organisers of the event could face being fined.

According to La Opinion de Malaga, the Platform in Defence of the National and International Freight Transport Sector had called for the strike against rising fuel prices.

Big traffic jams were reported going into Puerto Banus along at the A-7.

