By Alex Glenn • 17 March 2022 • 7:44

Credit: Emergency Services

Man shot dead in front of Madrid shopping centre in broad daylight shooting.

A car driver was shot on Wednesday, March 16. The driver had been shot from another vehicle in the Plaza de Alsacia in Madrid. According to police sources the shooting took place in the district of San Blas-Canillejas.

The shocking incident took place on Wednesday at 3pm in the afternoon. The man was gunned down in front of the Las Rosas shopping centre. The man was reportedly shot multiple times after being rammed by the driver of a different car.

After the shooting, the two attacking vehicles fled the scene, according to 20 minutes. Medical staff had been attending to an injured motorcyclist in the vicinity and rushed to the incident, according to eyewitnesses.

Officers from the National Police arrived on the scene as well as paramedics. The injured man was attended to but died almost immediately. The medics tried to resuscitate him but this was not possible.

The local police in Madrid cut off roads and cordoned off the area.

The investigation has been taken over by the Homicide Group of the Judicial Brigade of the Madrid Police. It is believed that the shootout was to settle a score.

