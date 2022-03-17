More sports facilities for Javea

By Linda Hall • 17 March 2022 • 20:22
SPORTS CENTRE: Jose Chulvi and Alberto Tur study plans for the €7.7 million building
Photo credit: Javea town hall
JAVEA is planning to build a second multi-sports centre in Freginal to answer the needs of the local sports community.
Integrated with the Trinquet court where the traditional Valencian ballgame is played, the new building will have a €7.7 million budget and provide facilities for the different branches of sport whose popularity has increased in recent years.
These include handball, hockey and martial arts as well as rhythmic and artistic gymnastics, Sports councillor Alberto Tur said.
The two-storey centre will cover a 4,500-square metre area, with the 15.5- metre ceilings that are required for rhythmic gymnastics.
Tur explained that his department is in touch with local clubs as well as the Valencian Federation, as the town hall intends for the new sports stadium to become a leading venue for official gymnastics competitions and sports technification events.
“This is an important investment,” said Javea’s mayor Jose Chulvi. “Rather than a second stadium, the municipality will now have a comprehensive sports complex, a point of reference for different sports in a modern, 21st century building.”
