By Chris King • 17 March 2022 • 23:32

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Friday, March 18. Image: pexels

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Friday, March 18, will rise by 6.98 per cent



The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will rise this Friday by 6.98 per cent, to €232.28 /MWh. This sees the price at least stabilising somewhat since last weekend.

According to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE, collected by Europa Press, tomorrow’s average price of the ‘pool’ will be €15.15 higher than today’s €217.13/MWh.

By time slots, the maximum electricity price this Friday will be between 8pm and 9pm, with €0.45878/kWh, while the minimum, of €0.2634/kWh, will be recorded in the time slot between 2am and 3am.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are subscribed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

Since March 12, the wholesale market price has remained around the €250/MWh mark, although it has had maximum and minimum fluctuations ranging from €263/MWh on Wednesday to €217.13 on Thursday, as reported by abc.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.