By Chris King • 17 March 2022 • 23:32
The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Friday, March 18.
Image: pexels
The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will rise this Friday by 6.98 per cent, to €232.28 /MWh. This sees the price at least stabilising somewhat since last weekend.
According to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE, collected by Europa Press, tomorrow’s average price of the ‘pool’ will be €15.15 higher than today’s €217.13/MWh.
By time slots, the maximum electricity price this Friday will be between 8pm and 9pm, with €0.45878/kWh, while the minimum, of €0.2634/kWh, will be recorded in the time slot between 2am and 3am.
The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are subscribed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.
Since March 12, the wholesale market price has remained around the €250/MWh mark, although it has had maximum and minimum fluctuations ranging from €263/MWh on Wednesday to €217.13 on Thursday, as reported by abc.es.
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
