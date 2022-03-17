JUST IN: UK to deploy air defence system and troops to Poland

By Matthew Roscoe • 17 March 2022 • 14:26

JUST IN: The UK is to deploy an air defence system and troops to Poland.

DEFENCE Secretary Ben Wallace has said that the UK is going to deploy a ground-based air defence system and 100 troops to Poland.

“We are going to deploy the Sky Sabre medium-range anti-air missile system to Poland with about 100 personnel to make sure that we stand alongside Poland, protecting her airspace from any further aggression by Russia,” Mr Wallace said during a visit to Warsaw on Thursday, March 17.

The news comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated the need to protect borders close to the conflict zone for fears of Russian troops invading.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman said: “We want to ensure the borders of Europe are well-protected.”

The deployment of the Sky Sabre system, which has a greater range than its predecessor, will help beef up defensive measures around NATO’s eastern flank which border Russia.

The British Ministry of Defence noted that “the UK is committed to supporting Poland as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues.”

“The Defence Secretary met with his Polish counterpart Mariusz Błaszczak to agree the deployment of a Ground Based Air Defence System to bolster Poland’s security,” a statement said.

The 100 troops will be deployed on a short-term basis and will be kept under review, Downing Street said.

Mariusz Błaszczak said: “We could count on Great Britain at a time when the Belarusian regime was carrying out hybrid attacks on the Polish border. At that time, I was talking to Ben Wallace. Ben offered support in the form of soldiers from the engineering troops.”

He added: “For many years we have been hosting soldiers in Poland who, together with other allies, are strengthening security on the eastern flank NATO. Thank you for the cooperation and the presence of British soldiers on earth.”

