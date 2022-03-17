Ukraine war halts school project in Teulada-Moraira

By Linda Hall • 17 March 2022 • 20:57

NEW CLASSROOMS: Supply crisis has affected Teulada-Moraira school Photo credit: Teulada-Moraira town hall

THE contractor building 12 new classrooms for Teulada’s Sant Vicent Ferrer school has temporarily halted work.

In a letter addressed to the Teulada-Moraira town hall, Construcciones Alea explained that it was unable to continue owing to the supplies crisis resulting from the Ukraine invasion.

The document stressed the company’s willingness to solve “this disagreeable situation” as soon as possible and to resume constructing the classrooms destined for the Year One and Year Two infants’ section of the school.

Teulada-Moraira mayor Raul Llobell announced that the town hall was hoping to be able to take advantage of legislation that permits, in circumstances like the present case, a “possible revision” of prices.

“Unfortunately, owing to the increase in the price of raw materials and fuel, what is happening in Teuada-Moraira is not an isolated case,” Llobell said. “Lamentably, this is something that is happening with contracts all over Spain.”