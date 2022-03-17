Ukraine war halts school project in Teulada-Moraira

By Linda Hall • 17 March 2022 • 20:57
NEW CLASSROOMS: Supply crisis has affected Teulada-Moraira school
Photo credit: Teulada-Moraira town hall
THE contractor building 12 new classrooms for Teulada’s Sant Vicent Ferrer school has temporarily halted work.
In a letter addressed to the Teulada-Moraira town hall, Construcciones Alea explained that it was unable to continue owing to the supplies crisis resulting from the Ukraine invasion.
The document stressed the company’s willingness to solve “this disagreeable situation” as soon as possible and to resume constructing the classrooms destined for the Year One and Year Two infants’ section of the school.
Teulada-Moraira mayor Raul Llobell announced that the town hall was hoping to be able to take advantage of legislation that permits, in circumstances like the present case, a “possible revision” of prices.
“Unfortunately, owing to the increase in the price of raw materials and fuel, what is happening in Teuada-Moraira is not an isolated case,” Llobell said. “Lamentably, this is something that is happening with contracts all over Spain.”
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.