By Chris King • 17 March 2022 • 22:00

WATCH: Grey seal resting on the beach in Motril. image: Facebook - Policia Local Motril

A grey seal was spotted on the beach in Motril, seemingly just coming ashore for a rest



As reported by the Local Police of Motril, a grey seal appeared on the Cable de Motril beach this morning, Thursday, March 17. This mammal was a long way from home, with its habitat normally being the cold North Atlantic waters.

The seal was spotted simply resting on the beach, looking to be in perfect health. While the officers made a Facebook video to post on their social network page, the creature even appeared to be looking at the camera for them.

“It is possible that he has made this stop to rest”, commented the police, who stayed at the beach until the seal was ready to go back into the water. “We ask that you respect the cordon and do not approach the animal. You have to let it rest and return to the sea,” they wrote on the post accompanying the video.

Guardia Civil officers and officers from the local Environment Agency also attended the location, and the beach was cordoned off while the seal rested peacefully. This beautiful creature really did just seem to spend some time on the beach, as reported by granadadigital.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.