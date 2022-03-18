By Matthew Roscoe • 18 March 2022 • 7:08

BBC cough up cash in Princess Diana cover-up. Credit: YouTube

BBC cough up cash in Princess Diana cover-up.

THE British Broadcasting Company (BBC) has apologised and coughed up some serious cash to the private secretary of the late Princess Diana for the deceit and subsequent cover-up from the infamous 1995 interview with Martin Bashir.

The BBC has admitted that their actions in obtaining that interview caused “serious harm” to Patrick Jephson.

“The BBC apologises unreservedly to Commander Jephson for the harm caused to him and has paid his legal costs,” it said in a statement.

“The BBC has also paid Commander Jephson a substantial sum in damages, which he intends to donate in full to British charities nominated by him.”

The interview conducted by Martin Bashir, which was watched by 23 million people in the UK, was obtained by the BBC journalist using “deceitful behaviour”.

Bashir and the BBC used fake bank statements from Diana’s brother that falsely suggested members of Diana’s inner circle were being paid to spy on her.

Judge John Dyson said the BBC covered up Mr Bashir’s misconduct for 25 years.

Mr Jephson said that “after more than 25 years, it is a relief finally to reach a conclusion to this painful episode”.

Diana’s brother Charles Spencer tweeted that it was “appalling what Patrick Jephson had to go through as a result of grotesque ‘journalism’,” and said the issue had been “covered up for so long by senior people” at the BBC.

“There will be more to come out on all this, before long,” he tweeted.

The 1995 interview was probably most famous for Diana’s claim that “there were three of us in this marriage”, which was in reference to Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Mr Jephson said he would donate his settlement to a children’s hospice in Diana’s memory, as reported by 7news.com.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.