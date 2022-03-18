By Matthew Roscoe • 18 March 2022 • 11:03

Commander of Russia's most elite fighting force killed in Ukraine. Credit: Moscow TV

RUSSIA’S most elite fighting force, the 331st Guards Parachute Assault Regiment, has lost a commander, according to reports on Friday, March 18 that claim he was killed in Ukraine.

A tweet from the Ukrainian Military of Defence announced the death of colonel Sergei Sukharev, commander of the 331st airborne regiment of the Russian army.

“Ukrainian soldiers eliminated commander of 331st airborne regiment of the Russian army, colonel Sergei Sukharev,” the post read.

“He took part in the Battle of Ilovaysk in 2014, where he committed a war crime. The Last Judgment is to announce its verdict soon.”

The Assault Regiment from Kostroma is seen as Russia’s most elite fighting force. His death along with those of senior sergeant Sergei Lebedev, sergeant Alexander Limonov and corporal Yuri Degtyaryov was confirmed by state TV in Moscow, as reported by the Daily Mail.

This is another blow to Putin’s army, which has already lost four top generals in the invasion of Ukraine.

On March 16, Major-General Oleg Mityaev, 47, was killed in battle with Ukrainian forces in the city of Mariupol, which also saw seven members of an elite SWAT team wiped out in the besieged city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reported the death of another Russian general in his nightly address on March 16 but did not name him, according to the Sun.

Mityaev’s death came after 45-year-old Vitaly Gerasimov, first deputy commander of Russia’s 41st army and 47-year-old Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky, deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District, were killed earlier this month.

