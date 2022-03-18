By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 March 2022 • 12:13

Fernando Alonso can break five records this season Source: Instagram

Spanish Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso is in line to break five records during the 2022 season, after his disastrous return to the sport following stints as an Indy and rally driver. Now with Alpine, Alonso hopes to have a better chance of competing in the year’s calendar.

The two time world champion is hoping that a better car and the revised regulations for the new season will make him competitive once again, and if nothing else ensure that he has a reliable drive that could at least see him in the points.

So what records can he break?

The longest time between wins

Alonso last won a Grand Prix in 2013 and since that win in Spain he has not managed to get onto the podium. The record is currently held by Riccardo Patrese, who won a race again 6 years and 211 days later (1983 South African GP and 1990 San Marino GP).

Should Alonso win he will break that record by some distance

Most Grand Prix races contested

Alonso has competed in 333 races to date, so should he finish the season he will surpass the current record holder Kimi Raikkonen who has 349 races to his credit.

Most laps completed

Raikkonen holds the record for the most laps completed, having started his career in 2001. Alonso is 586 laps short of that record, which means he will need to complete between eight and nine races to break the record.

More Grand Prix finishes

Raikkonen again is the record holder with 278 races completed, 13 more than Alonso and 18 more than Hamilton.

Top three places without starting from the front row

Finally Alonso is five places behind Raikkonen who has managed a podium place 72 times from starting behind the first row. Although Alonso is only five behind Raikkonen it is unlikely given the team that he drives for will allow him to break this record.

Alonso is highly respected in the sport, the senior racing driver if you like, and many would love to see him back on the podium and breaking records. But without a top car drive it is unlikely that the Spaniard will break those five records that sit so tantalising in front of him.

