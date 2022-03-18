Interesting statistics to put your oral health and dental visits in perspective

By EWN • 18 March 2022 • 11:26

Apart from visiting your dentist at least twice every year, dental experts, like the Peabody dentist, Dr. Khan, suggest brushing and flossing your teeth daily if you wish to enjoy good oral health.

To put your oral health and dental visits in perspective, we have compiled some interesting dental statistics for you below: please note that the following statistics are focused on the status of oral health in the United States and other parts of the world.

Interesting facts about oral health in America

In the United States, about 26% of adults have untreated tooth decay, which is more than a quarter of the entire adult population. About 13.2% of American kids between ages 5 and 19 also have the same condition.

About 46% of adults of 30 years at least have symptoms of gum disease, and 9% suffer from severe gum problems. In adults of about 55 years, oral cancer is more common, just like it is for heavy drinkers.

Global dental statistics

Globally, almost 3.5 billion people are likely affected by oral diseases. According to the Global Burden of Disease 2017, it was discovered that the most common global health problem is untreated tooth decay in permanent teeth.

Almost 10% of people across the globe suffer from periodontal disease, and more than 350 million children battle tooth decay in their milk teeth. At least 20% of people will have oro-dental trauma to their mouth and teeth at some point in their lives.



Palate and lip cleft also affects at least one out of every 1000 newborn globally. There is an increase in the rate of neonatal mortality in areas of low income; however, treatment is possible.

In Asia and certain countries in the pacific, oral cancer is one of the top three diseases ravaging the region. Across the globe, there are records of about 300,000 to 700,000 cases of oral cancer every year.

Interesting statistics about the cost of dental treatment

About 64% of adults who are at least 18 years old in the United States had a visit to the dentist in the past year. Also, 85.9% of children between the age of 2 and 17 had a visit to the dentist in the past year.



50.2% of adults with private health insurance have coverage for dental services. The amount of people with dental health insurance varies according to their regions. In the South Atlantic and East South Central, it can be as low as 45.6%, while New England can be as high as 57.1%.

Despite the percentage of people with dental coverage, many did not visit the dentist. Nationally, only 22.1% of adults did. In New England, the percentage is as low as 14.3%, and in West South-Central United States, it is as high as 29.4%.

When it comes to adults who ignore their dental health due to high costs, the country with the lowest number is the West North Central region with about 2.8%, while the Mountain region tops the charts with 7.0%.

How income affects dental health

At least 20% of adults with low income indicate that their teeth and mouth are bad. Young adults and low-income adults indicate that their bad dental condition affects their quality of life.

29% of adults say that their dental appearance affects their job interviews, and one-quarter of adults, that is, 25%, say they tend not to smile because of their bad teeth conditions. 23% indicate that they are embarrassed by the teeth and mouth conditions.

These figures rise to about 37% for low-income adults. 23% of adults within the low-income range also report withdrawal from social activities because of their teeth condition. 33% of young adults shy away from smiling due to their dental condition. While 33% feel embarrassed, 22% don’t engage in social activities.

For adults, 20% have anxiety which can be linked to the condition of their oral health. Among low-income adults, the most commonly reported condition is pain. 42% of the low-income category of adults have difficulty chewing and biting.

Globally, most people spend 5% of their health cover on dental treatment in countries with higher incomes. This percentage goes up to 205 for impromptu health costs.

Some countries with low income make provisions for preventive dental treatment and services. 35% of low-income adults have access to primary oral health services.

Conclusion