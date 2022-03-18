Project4All mission accomplished in Ukraine

By Linda Hall • 18 March 2022 • 11:50

Mission accomplished: Donations delivered from Costa Blanca into war-torn Ukraine. Credit: Project 4 All

PROJECT4ALL relies entirely on donations to provide meals for the homeless between Alfaz and Javea.

But volunteers Jonny, James, Jo, Dani, Jaqui, Jim, Mike and Constantin recently decided to go further afield, delivering desperately-needed supplies to Ukraine.

Loading up two vans, a trailer and a car with donations, they set March 8 set out for Ukraine, and yes, they actually entered Ukraine, with an armed escort to safeguard the donations from pilfering and ensure that they reached the right hands.

Project4All volunteer James explained that Romanian friends had arranged for the group to meet members of the Ukrainian resistance in the No Man’s Land buffer strip between the border and the Ukraine war zone on the night of Sunday, March 13.

“But a Ukrainian border guard told us that our contacts had messaged him to say that their vans were stuck without enough fuel to reach us,” James said.

How would they feel about driving some 60 kilometres across the border with a military and police escort to deliver the supplies directly, they were asked.

“What could we say?” James said afterwards.

They raced at 150 kilometres per hour during the curfew with Kalashnikov-wielding escorts before reaching the collection and distribution point run by soldiers and territorial guards.

“We spent eight hours inside Ukraine,” James told the Euro Weekly News.

“So where exactly did all this happen?” we wanted to know.

“I can’t tell you that,” he answered. “We were allowed in on the understanding that we did not identify where we had been or reveal the names of our escorts.”

James also told us that Project4All is currently working with the Royal British Legion and other charities to coordinate the desperately-needed donations that they hope will continue to pour in.

He will never forget the time he spent inside Ukraine and what he saw, James said.

“But that won’t stop me and the others from returning as soon as we have more supplies,” he vowed.