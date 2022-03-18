By Matthew Roscoe • 18 March 2022 • 7:44
Putin warns countries against arming Ukraine. Credit: @denise_dewald/ Twitter
VLADIMIR Putin has warned Western countries against arming Ukraine during the invasion, which began on February 24 when Russian troops rolled into the country.
According to one of Putin’s ambassadors, Vasili Nebenzia, Western countries are “putting their own security at risk” by supplying weapons to the Ukrainian resistance.
Nebenzia warned the UN Security Council on Thursday, March 17 that supplying weapons means “adding fuel to the fire” which result in “tragic repercussions.”
EFE reports that the Russian ambassador said: “We see how weapons of all kinds continue to be supplied (to the Ukrainians) by Western capitals (…).
“The fact of putting weapons in the hands of civilians, do Westerners know the risk it represents for their own security, when missiles land, air, and grenade launchers fall into the hands of anyone?” warned the ambassador.
This is the second warning of violence against other countries to have been issued within the last 24-hours.
Earlier, another one of Putin’s government officials, Igor Kalbukhov, ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina warned the country that “what has happened to Ukraine could happen to you” if the country decides to join NATO.
Kalbukhov warned that Moscow will reserve a special kind of response if the Balkan country decides to join NATO, as reported by EFE and Europa Press.
“If (Bosnia and Herzegovina) decides to become a member of something, that’s an internal thing. Our reaction is another thing. In the example of Ukraine, we have shown what to expect. If there are threats, we will react,” Kalbukhov said in an interview on FTV television on March 17.
