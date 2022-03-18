By Matthew Roscoe • 18 March 2022 • 10:40

Russia fires back at US. Credit: YouTube

Russia fires back at the US after Biden brands Putin a war criminal.

RUSSIA has fired back at the US on Friday, March 18 after US President Joe Biden savagely attacked Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him a war criminal, murderous dictator and a pure thug.

The Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, has branded the US’ power an illusion and insists that not all countries will follow America’s lead in condemning Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an interview with Russia Today (RT) on March 18: “There are many countries that don’t want to receive orders from Uncle Sam.

“The United States wants the world to look like an American saloon where the Americans call the shots.

“But many countries, including China, India, Brazil, and Mexico, won’t dance on the US melody.”

Lavrov’s interview follows Biden’s Friends of Ireland Luncheon address at Capitol Hill on March 17 in which he said: “My generic point is that, you know, now you have Ireland and Great Britain… standing together against a murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine.”

Mr Biden also criticised the Kremlin during a meeting with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin earlier on St Patrick’s Day.

He said: “Putin’s brutality and what he’s doing and his troops are doing in Ukraine is just inhumane.”

Lavrov also took the opportunity to address the sanctions placed on his country.

“This pressure of sanctions will continue,” Lavrov said.

“The West is also threatening a fifth wave of sanctions, perhaps another wave after that, but we’ve gotten used to them.

“I must say that sanctions have always only strengthened us,” he said.

Lavrov stated that more than 5 thousand sanctions have been imposed on Russia, which is twice as much as those applied to North Korea and Iran.

Lavrov also attacked the “disinformation of the US, the United Kingdom and the European Union” who he accused of building “nationalism within Ukraine”.

