By Matthew Roscoe • 18 March 2022 • 8:25

Russia allegedly establishes no-fly zone over Donbas region of Ukraine. Credit: @GelCumali/ Twitter

RUSSIA has allegedly established a no-fly zone over the Donbas region of Ukraine, home to the pro-Russian terrorists-controlled breakaway states in Luhansk and Donetsk.

Russia has established a no-fly zone over Ukraine’s Donbas region, according to a separatist official from the Donetsk People’s Republic via Interfax.

The representative of the people’s militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Eduard Basurin, announced the creation of a no-fly zone over the Donetsk and Luhansk republics.

“From a military point of view, if there are any serious air defence systems, then we don’t need to transfer them, it’s enough for the Russian Federation to control the sky itself, how to make, you know, they say, an “umbrella” or a “dome” of a no-fly zone over our republics (.. .),” Basurin said on the Rossiya 24 TV channel on Friday, March 18.

To the question of the leading TV channel whether this “umbrella” of the no-fly zone has already been deployed, Basurin answered in the affirmative. “Yes, I think so,” he said.

The region was one of the earliest to have reported shelling and fighting.

On February 28, attacks in Luhansk and Donetsk killed at least four civilians while two soldiers were reportedly injured.

According to reports at the time, pinpoint shelling occurred across the line of contact between Kyiv forces and pro-Russian separatists at around 4 am (local time), more than 70 per cent of the front line was reportedly under fire from militants.

