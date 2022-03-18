By Matthew Roscoe • 18 March 2022 • 9:29

BREAKING: Russia Today (RT) SHUT DOWN in the UK.

SHUT DOWN – The licence of Russia’s RT news channel has been revoked in the UK “with immediate effect”, the regular Ofcom has announced.

Ofcom wrote: “Following an independent regulatory process, we have today found that RT is not fit and proper to hold a licence in the UK.

“As a result, we have revoked RT’s UK broadcasting licence.

“We have done so on the basis that we do not consider RT’s licensee, ANO TV Novosti, fit and proper to hold a UK broadcast licence,” the statement read.

Many Brits had complained the Kremlin-backed TV channel was promoting pro-Russian news regarding the war.

Ofcom noted that the news station had to fall in line with Putin’s narrative and therefore could not be impartial. Also, with the UK issuing more and more sanctions against Russia, the decision had been seen as inevitable.

The statement continued: “We consider that given these constraints it appears impossible for RT to comply with the due impartiality rules of our Broadcasting Code in the circumstances.

“We recognise that RT is currently off air in the UK, as a result of sanctions imposed by the EU since the invasion of Ukraine commenced.

“We take seriously the importance, in our democratic society, of a broadcaster’s right to freedom of expression and the audience’s right to receive information and ideas without undue interference.

“We also take seriously the importance of maintaining audiences’ trust and public confidence in the UK’s broadcasting regulatory regime.

Taking all of this into account, as well as our immediate and repeated compliance concerns, we have concluded that we cannot be satisfied that RT can be a responsible broadcaster in the current circumstances.

“Ofcom is therefore revoking RT’s licence to broadcast with immediate effect.”

The news comes after Ofcom revealed they have 29 separate ongoing investigations into the due impartiality of RT’s news and current affairs coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as reported by the Mirror.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.