Schwarzenegger tells Russians don’t be like my father

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 March 2022 • 8:00

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Russian troops don’t be like my father Source: Twitter

Film star and ex-California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has taken to social media to make an impassioned plea to the Russian troops in Ukraine, warning them don’t be like my father. Schwarzenegger’s father fought for the Nazi’s in the World War II leaving him broken physically and mentally.

In a video message, the 74-year-old spoke of his “affections and respect” for the Russian people ever since meeting his hero bodybuilder Yuri Petrovich Vlasov at the young age of 14.

Urging them to learn from the plight of his Austrian father who was sent to Russia to fight for the Nazi’s, he said there are “moments like this that are so wrong and then we have to speak up”.

In a very personal and direct message to Russian troops in Ukraine, he warned that “every bullet you shoot, you shoot a brother or sister”.

He continued saying the situation is much the same: “When my father arrived in Leningrad, he was all pumped up on the lies of his government.

“When he left Leningrad he was broken physically and mentally. He lived the rest of his life in pain. I don’t want you to be broken like my father.

“This is not the war to defend Russia that your grandfathers or great-grandfathers fought. This is an illegal war.”

Schwarzenegger believes that the Kremlin has lied to both its soldiers and its citizens saying: “Denazify Ukraine? This is not true.

“Ukraine is a country with a Jewish president. A Jewish president, I might add, whose father’s three brothers were all murdered by the Nazis.

“You see Ukraine did not start this war, neither did nationalists or Nazis.

“Those in power in the Kremlin started this war.”

I love the Russian people. That is why I have to tell you the truth. Please watch and share. pic.twitter.com/6gyVRhgpFV — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 17, 2022

He appealed to everyone to share his video so that people could hear his message, adding: “Your lives, your limbs are being sacrificed for a senseless war condemned by the entire world.”

Schwarzenegger said he was speaking with the “same heartfelt concern” that he spoke to the American people with when there was an attempted insurrection on January 6 last year during the storming of the US Capitol.

Concluding his message, Schwarzenegger said the Russians protesting against the conflict who have been “beaten and jailed” are his “new heroes” and “have the true heart of Russia”.

Whether the people of Russia hear or believe his message telling troops “don’t be like my father” remains to be seen, but hopefully those who do will remember the atrocities of the Second World War and make the decision not to make the same mistake.

