By Chris King • 18 March 2022 • 0:05

Spain's Hipra Covid vaccine hopes to be on the market by June. image: wikimedia

Hipra is hoping to have its Covid vaccine on the Spanish market by June

Hipra laboratories are hoping to be able to get the first Spanish Covid vaccine on the market this June. They are reportedly now in the final phase of studies, which should be completed soon.

Carles Fabreg, director of the company’s Human Health division told EFE that the forecast is to send all the information on this first Spanish vaccine to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), in April. They would then hope to receive a response in May or early June.

That would mean the company has exceeded the marketing deadline first projected back in January by Diana Morant, the Minister of Science.

Once the green light from the EMA arrives, Hipra will enter the industrial manufacturing phase of the vaccine, which, after months of preparing the antigen, would last just over two weeks.

According to Carles Fabrega, the investigation is currently in phase III. That is the last one, which evaluates “safety and tolerability”, before presenting the final documentation to the EMA.

Some 3,000 volunteers have worked in the Hipra laboratories in Girona, and the work carried out in different hospitals in Spain with some 2,500 people has already been completed. In Portugal and Italy, where they are also collaborating with the investigation, they have not yet finished supplying their doses.

As highlighted by Carles Fabrega, the results so far are going “well” and the summary of the data that is being obtained is “very positive”. So much so that, in clinical phase IIb, the booster dose of Hipra generated a more powerful response against variants than an mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer’s.

The data leaves the Spanish experts “calm in terms of safety and efficacy”, with numbers that demonstrate the superiority of their vaccine.

Among the people who received Pfizer as a booster, the amount of Covid neutralising antibodies multiplied by 67 fourteen days after their injection, while it did so by 147 in the case of the Hipra dose.

This, points out Fabrega, highlights the “versatility and broad spectrum of protection” of the vaccine, with an evident superiority in previous studies when compared with Pfizer against the beta and omicron variants, as reported by elperiodico.es.

