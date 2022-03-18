By Matthew Roscoe • 18 March 2022 • 8:05

Credit: JUST IN: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy nominated for Nobel Peace Prize.

JUST IN: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been nominated for Nobel Peace Prize.

THE President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, according to reports on Friday, March 18.

The president, whose country is engaged in a violent war with Russia, was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a group of European politicians.

The Committee’s letter requested that the nomination procedure for the Nobel Prize be extended until March 31. The deadline for nomination for the Nobel awards expired on January 31.

The letter, signed by 36 European politicians from the Netherlands, Great Britain, Germany, Sweden, Estonia, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia, outlined the events occurring in the war-torn country and why the Nobel Peace Prize Committee should re-open the nomination procedure.

“The world is shocked by the images of war coming from Ukraine. Millions of families are now living in fear, their homes and livelihoods threatened by bombardments and an invasive army. We are witness to the courage of the people of Ukraine withstanding this war waged upon them by the Russian Federation,” the letter read.

“Brave Ukrainian men and women are fighting to preserve democracy and self-government. From the defiance of democratically elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the man with tears in his eyes saying goodbye to his family to fight for his country, people all over Ukraine are rising up to resist the forces of authoritarianism.

“Our words of sympathy and support can hardly do justice to the sacrifices they make for the principles of human rights and peace,” it continued.

“We believe that now is the time to show the people of Ukraine that the world is on their side. We therefore humbly call upon you, the Committee, to consider extending and thereby re-opening the nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize until March 31, 2022, to allow for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine.”

Reiterating the request, the leaders added that the break of protocol for the same would be justified as it comes due to an unprecedented situation. “It is our democratic duty to stand up to authoritarianism and to support a people fighting for democracy and their right to self-government,” the letter read.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.