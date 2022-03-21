Age Concern Costa Calida’s April newsletter

By Linda Hall • 21 March 2022 • 14:20

AFTERNOON TEA: Homebaking and Bingo on April 26 Photo credit: Age Concern Costa Calida

THE grand total for Age Concern Costa Calida’s New Year’s Day swim is finally in, raising €3,200 despite Covid19 and jellyfish.

The popular €1 sales at the Vintage Store and Marketplace have raised €600 this year while the monthly Menu del Dia event raised more than €100.

April 5: Spring Fayre, entrance €1, in the Social Centre garden between 10am and 2pm with goods from local artisans and craftspeople, plus a cake stall and tombola.

Stalls are available at €10 for local craftspeople who are asked to bring their own tables. Book with a call, text or WhatsApp to +44 7869 914057 or via Messenger on the Age Concern Costa Calida Facebook page.

April 12: The monthly quiz night is back at the Blackbull at 6pm with an informal quiz, delicious food, lots of laughs and prizes at just €8.

April 20: Age Concern’s revised Christmas Party at Trevi Bar on Camposol B Commercial Centre from 1pm.

April 26: Afternoon tea with homemade bakes from 2 to 4pm in the Social Centre garden, weather permitting. A budget afternoon out at €3 including bingo card.

Age Concern Social Centre, Avenida de los Covachos, 2B Camposol Sector C, Mazarron . Enquiries, ring 634 312 516.

Email: [email protected] Facebook: Age Concern Costa Calida