Age Concern Costa Calida’s April newsletter

By Linda Hall • 21 March 2022 • 14:20
AFTERNOON TEA: Homebaking and Bingo on April 26
Photo credit: Age Concern Costa Calida
THE grand total for Age Concern Costa Calida’s New Year’s Day swim is finally in, raising €3,200 despite Covid19 and jellyfish.
The popular €1 sales at the Vintage Store and Marketplace have raised €600 this year while the monthly Menu del Dia event raised more than €100.
April 5: Spring Fayre, entrance €1, in the Social Centre garden between 10am and 2pm with goods from local artisans and craftspeople, plus a cake stall and tombola.
Stalls are available at €10 for local craftspeople who are asked to bring their own tables. Book with a call, text or WhatsApp to +44 7869 914057 or via Messenger on the Age Concern Costa Calida Facebook page.
April 12: The monthly quiz night is back at the Blackbull at 6pm with an informal quiz, delicious food, lots of laughs and prizes at just €8.
April 20: Age Concern’s revised Christmas Party at Trevi Bar on Camposol B Commercial Centre from 1pm.
April 26: Afternoon tea with homemade bakes from 2 to 4pm in the Social Centre garden, weather permitting. A budget afternoon out at €3 including bingo card.
Age Concern Social Centre, Avenida de los Covachos, 2B Camposol Sector C, Mazarron . Enquiries, ring 634 312 516.
Email: [email protected] Facebook: Age Concern Costa Calida
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.