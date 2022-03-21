By Chris King • 21 March 2022 • 21:08

Mother and three children hospitalised in Roquetas de Mar. image: Google maps

Fire in electrical transformer results in a mother and her three children being hospitalised in Roquetas de Mar



Four people, a mother and her three children, have reportedly been hospitalised today, Monday, March 21, in the Almeria municipality of Roquetas de Mar. All four suffered the effects of smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in an electric transformer in their building.

According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, the service received several calls at around 12 midday, from agitated neighbours. They all informed 112 of a fire in a building located on Calle Cieza, detailing that three children had been overcome by smoke fumes they had inhaled.

Immediately, the coordinating centre deployed the Fire Brigade, plus patrols from the Guardia Civil and Local Police. The 061 Health Emergency Centre also mobilised two ambulances with medical personnel to the location.

Medic tended to the mother and her three children at the scene, before transferring them to the Poniente Hospital in El Ejido,where they would have been treated for the effects of smoke inhalation. No further information is available about their well being.

The Fire Brigade extinguished the fire, reported to have originated in the transformer, which subsequently affected the meter box. Several homes were also been affected by smoke, having to be evacuated for ventilation, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

___________________________________________________________

