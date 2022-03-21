By Alex Glenn • 21 March 2022 • 13:27

Shock as Norwegian Sea quake felt 300 miles away in Aberdeen. The shock was felt 311 miles away from its epicentre.

According to residents in Aberdeen, the earthquake that originated in the Norwegian Sea was felt more than 300 miles away. The quake was felt in Shetland too.

As reported by the BBC, Aberdeen is 311 miles away from the quake’s epicentre. The British Geological Survey revealed that the quake had registered in with a magnitude of 4.9. The quake hit on Monday morning, March 21. The quake hit in the early morning shortly after 5:30am.

One Aberdeen resident said that they felt “three waves of vibration in around three seconds”, according to the British Geological Survey.

The Norwegian Sea quake’s epicentre was 112 miles away from Shetland and 86 miles from Norway.

