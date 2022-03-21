By Chris King • 21 March 2022 • 19:30

Spanish Government will approve €500m professional diesel bonus to transport sector. image: Twitter - SocialDrive

A €500m professional diesel bonus for the transport sector in Spain is to be approved by the Government this Friday 25



It would appear that the Government has reached an agreement with the National Committee for Road Transport (CNTC), to try to bring an end to the stoppages of the last week.

Nationwide strikes had been called by the Platform in Defence of the National and International Road Freight Transport Sector. This entity is not a part of the CNTC though, which is the only body with which the Executive will agree to meet.

“We have focused on effective and efficient measures. That they follow the structure of what has been adopted in other countries. A bonus in the price of professional diesel, so that it has a real and effective impact on carriers”, assured the Minister of Transport, Raquel Sanchez. These measures will be implemented as of April 1, but are yet to be outlined.

“It is a measure to which we are committed. We will define the amount after the European Council”, Ms Sanchez indicated. She was referring to the European meeting at the end of this week. “This Friday we have called for a new meeting, but we have committed to applying it. It will be in the vicinity of €500 million”, she anticipated.

According to sources from the transport sector to eldiario.es, these bonuses will be supported in one part by the State and the other by fuel distributors or marketers.

“The Committee represents 90 per cent of the transporters, it is our interlocutor”, assured Raquel Sanchez, who referred to her ignorance of what other representatives of the sector can do in reference to the callers of the strike.

“The Government has reached an agreement with the main representatives of the carrier sector, and we will stick to those agreements”, she stressed.

Among the agreements sealed today, which have to be confirmed this Friday 25, is that professional diesel is going to be returned to the sector on a monthly basis, not on a quarterly basis as is done currently.

