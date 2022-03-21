Spring arrives with a whole week of rain in Andalucia

By Chris King • 21 March 2022 • 20:35

Malaga province deactivates the Emergency Plan flood warning. image: Commons Wikimedia - Emmanuelkwizera

AEMET predicts a whole week of rain in Andalucia as Spring arrives



Spring has arrived in Andalucia with abundant rainfall produced by several storms. According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, yellow warnings had been issued for rains during the first hours of this Monday, March 21.

In the provinces of Huelva and Sevilla, and in points of Malaga, it is predicted that as much as 15litres/m² could fall in the course of one hour.

An Atlantic storm is set to enter through the peninsular southwest, together with a humid flow. With an easterly component in the Mediterranean area, this will leave cloudy skies. Showers will remain almost generalised in the peninsula, extending from southwest to northeast.

This situation of instability will continue for practically the whole week, although a change of weather is expected in Andalucia from next weekend.

After five days of rain that will be locally strong, persistent, and will occasionally be accompanied by storms in areas of western Andalucia and Malaga, AEMET says the sun should peek out over the community again starting this Saturday 26, at noon. The rain will subside in practically all of the Andalucian provinces during the weekend.

There will be very little change in temperatures, which are forecast to oscillate between a maximum of 19 degrees, and a minimum of 7 degrees. Winds will blow predominantly from the south in the western half of the region, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.