Torrevieja’s Combined Services Group celebrate two important dates next June

By Linda Hall • 21 March 2022 • 13:27
QUEEN’S JUBILEE: Torrevieja Combined Services Group are planning spectacular events
Photo credit: Library and Archive Canada
TORREVIEJA is preparing to remember and celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee and the Falklands Remembrance in a grand way.
There will be pomp and ceremony as well as fun and excitement, promised Tony Jenkins, chairman of the Royal Naval Association (RNA) in Torrevieja.
The local branches of the RNA, Royal Marines and the Royal British Legion have formed a joint collective under the banner of the Torrevieja Combined Services Group to resource, promote and organise spectacular events for civilians and services persons alike.
“So clear some space in your calendar for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 3 and 4,” Tony said.
Events will include – but are not limited to – a bazaar, fashion show, formal dinner and a Coronation-style street party with music from that era.
June 14 sees the Falklands Remembrance, honouring all those who served and perished in this conflict.
Parading of Standards, a Requiem church service and laying of wreaths take place in the morning, with a ticket-only three-course dinner, pictorial eulogy and musical rendition for a limited number in the evening.
More details of both events and contact details will be published in early April but as both celebrations are open to the general public, tickets should be booked early.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
