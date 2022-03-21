Woman found dead after her partner claims she stabbed him

By Alex Glenn • 21 March 2022 • 15:04

Credit: Guardia Civil

A woman was found dead after her partner claims she stabbed him. The woman’s body was discovered in Spain’s Valladolid.

Officers from the Guardia Civil are investigating the death of a 35-year-old woman. The woman’s body was discovered in a courtyard at a house in Valladolid’s Tordesillas. Officers are investigating the relationship between the woman and a young man who said he had been stabbed by his partner at the same address where the body was discovered.

The woman’s body was discovered on Monday, March 21. The body was found shortly after 9:30am at an address in Guillén de Rhoan street. The emergency services had been alerted that a body had been found.

The emergency services had already received a call at around 3am to say that a 29-year-old man had been attacked with a knife in the same street. The man was found in the Avenida de León and was taken to the Río Hortega University Hospital.

Officers from the Guardia Civil are trying to clarify the relationship between the young man who was stabbed and the deceased woman. The officers are investigating to see exactly what happened and how the events occurred.

