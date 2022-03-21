JUST IN: Zhytomyr Oblast hit by Russian rocket launchers

By Matthew Roscoe • 21 March 2022 • 13:21

THE Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr, an oblast region of northern Ukraine, has been hit by Russian Grad rocket launchers, according to local media reports on Monday, March 21.

Zhytomyr Oblast Governor Vitalii Bunechko reported that three soldiers and one civilian were killed in the Selets village in what was likely Russia’s first attack on Zhytomyr Oblast with Grads, as per Kyiv Independent.

Although it is believed to be Russia’s first attack on Zhytomyr Oblast with BM-21 Grad rocket launchers, a Soviet truck-mounted 122 mm multiple rocket launcher, the city of Zhytomyr has been under serious attack for days and the Ukrainian region has sustained significant attacks since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

On March 20, airstrikes in the Korosten district of Zhytomyr Oblast destroyed multiple buildings, injuring at least three people, according to the State Emergency Service. Ukraine’s historic city of Korosten also had a TV tower and checkpoint wiped out by Russian airstrikes on Wednesday, March 2.

Bunechko said: “For the 26th day, Ukraine has been at war with the Russian military, which is shelling and destroying key infrastructure, taking in residential buildings.”

He also announced that people are now prohibited to access forest areas and are banned from taking photos or recording videos in the war-torn area.

“A decision of the Zhytomyr Region Defence Council on March 21, for the duration of the martial law period, prohibits access to the forest by citizens, with the exception of military personnel, law enforcers, forest guards and local authorities. This decision was taken for the safety of citizens and to prevent forest fires,” he said.

“Also, the use of video recorders is prohibited in the territory of the region, including the taking of photographs, video recording of roads, infrastructure, roadblocks and military units. This is necessary to prevent the disclosure of information about the relocation and progress of the Defence Forces.

“We would like to reiterate that the war is ongoing and adherence to defence force decisions is mandatory.”

Bunechko said that on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20, “the enemy attacked the villages of Naroditsky commune with rocket-propelled grenades. We regret to note that we have lost many lives and suffered casualties.

“However, we are holding our ground and will continue to take down the occupant on Ukrainian soil,” he said.

