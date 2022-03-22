By Guest Writer • 22 March 2022 • 12:20

The new committee Credit: Vicki Mcleod

THE Cancer Support Group Mallorca (CSG) held their 2022 AGM following the loss of founder and president Krista Hyer last January.

It was a very sad moment as it was the first to be held without the presence of Krista but on March 7, a new committee had to be elected and it is determined to keep assisting cancer patients and their relatives on the Island.

Members Bronwen and Rebecca have spent three weeks visiting hospitals, town halls, the British Consulate and other associations to re-establish contacts as so many things have changed during the pandemic.

One piece of good news is that they have been given the go ahead to reopen their drop-in centres in Son Espases and Son Llatzer hospitals and they are in the process of setting up a new drop-in centre at the Manacor hospital, but to do this they need to find more volunteers.

They are aiming to have a team of between 15 and 20 volunteers who can cover one shift a month, so if anyone can help out one morning a month (either Wednesday or Thursday) please get in touch by email to [email protected] or fill in the form on their website https://www.cancersupportmallorca.com.

