By Chris King • 22 March 2022 • 20:20

Covid numbers in Spain on Tuesday, March 22. Image: Pixabay

Covid numbers in Spain on Tuesday, March 22, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Spain today, Tuesday, March 22, collected from the autonomous communities. These data are only reported twice weekly now by the department.

Figures show that another 54,147 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered. This is an increase compared to last Tuesday 15, when the number stood at 36,066. According to official statistics, the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic in Spain is 11,378,784.

Today’s accumulated incidence in the last 14 days stands at 436.54 per 100,000 inhabitants. This is compared to 445.80 last Friday 18, showing a drop of almost 10 points. In the past two weeks, a total of 206,856 positives have been registered.

Another 350 new deaths have been added, compared to 281 last Tuesday. According to data collected by the Ministry, this brings the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Spain since the start of the pandemic to 102,053.

There are currently 4,686 patients hospitalised and positive for Covid-19 throughout Spain (4,580 last Friday), with 552 in the ICU (597 last Friday).

In the last 24 hours, there have been 491 admissions (508 last Friday) and 269 discharges (577 last Friday). The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 3.78 per cent (3.69 per cent last Friday), and in ICUs at 6.06 per cent (6.55 per cent on Friday).

Between March 13 and 18, the autonomous communities carried out 624,567 diagnostic tests, of which 288,001 have been PCR and 336,566 antigen tests. They showed an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 1,318.07.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 17.94 per cent, up from 17.50 per cent on Friday 18. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below 5 per cent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’, as reported by granadadigital.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.